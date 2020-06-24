Twitter flags Trump tweet for violating its abusive behaviour policy

San Francisco, June 24 (IANS) Twitter has once again flagged a tweet from US President Donald Trump which promoted violence by saying if protesters tried to set up an “autonomous zone” in Washington, DC they would be met with “serious force”.

This is the fourth time Twitter has red flagged Trump’s tweet for glorifying violence or violating its policies.

Trump has been critical of the “autonomous zone” in Seattle, an area occupied by protestors for much of this month.

“We’ve placed a public interest notice on this Tweet for violating our policy against abusive behaviour, specifically, the presence of a threat of harm against an identifiable group,” Twitter’s safety team tweeted late Tuesday.

Trump had tweeted: “There will never be an ‘Autonomous Zone’ in Washington, D.C., as long as I’m your President. If they try they will be met with serious force!”

Twitter earlier labeled a video tweeted by him which mocked CNN as manipulated media.

According to Twitter, “this Tweet has been labeled per our synthetic and manipulated media policy to give people more context”.

In May, Twitter labeled two Trump tweets that made false claims about mail-in ballots in California.

Twitter later labeled another Trump tweet glorifying violence in which he said, “when the looting starts, the shooting starts.”

Facebook also removed a Trump campaign ad featuring a symbol used by Nazis for political dissenters, saying the ad violated its policies.

