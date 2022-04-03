SCI-TECHWORLD

Micro-blogging site Twitter is reportedly adding the ability to select text within tweets to the Android version of its app.

This upcoming feature was noted by leaker and hidden feature detective Jane Manchun Wong in a tweet posted early Saturday, reports Android Police.

Twitter for Android has been lacking in terms of easy text selection but in the past, users have found a way to bypass this issue using Overview Selection (a useful feature that lets you select text from any screen to copy and paste).

However, according to podcaster and Android expert Mishaal Rahman, this feature is only available on a small selection of phones.

It is about time Twitter decided to work on a way for users to select and copy text from the Android version of its app (and not figuring out some way to make it a paid feature, as the company is considering with other tools), the report said.

It is also strange that it took so long to add, but good that it might be on the way. Now we just have to wait and see when this new update will actually be released, it added.

