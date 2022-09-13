SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter had Chinese agent on payroll, India forced it to hire govt agents: Zatko

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter whistleblower Peiter Zatko on Tuesday claimed that the Parag Agrawal-led platform hired a Chinese agent working for the country’s Ministry of State Security (MSS), and reiterated that the Indian government also “forced” Twitter to hire government agents.

During a hearing with the US Senate Judiciary Committee, Twitter’s former security chief said that Twitter’s poor security practices harmed US national security, reports Engadget.

During the questioning, Republican Senator Chuck Grassley said that “the FBI notified Twitter of at least one Chinese agent in the company”.

In his testimony, Zatko confirmed Twitter had been warned about the presence of Chinese agents.

Zatko also raised concerns about the presence of foreign agents from India which “forced” Twitter to hire government agents.

Grassley said that Twitter CEO should step down if Zatko’s allegations are proven.

“I don’t see how Mr. Agrawal can maintain his position at Twitter” if Zatko’s claims turn out to be accurate, he said.

According to Grassley, Twitter declined to make Agrawal available amid its concerns that his testimony could jeopardise the company’s ongoing legal battle with Tesla CEO Elon Musk, reports CNN.

In a hearing that lasted more than two hours, Zatko told lawmakers that Twitter is extremely vulnerable to being penetrated and exploited by agents of foreign governments.

“Zatko said that Twitter was not afraid of the US Federal Trade Commission as much as it feared actions by foreign regulators, such as France’s data protection authority, CNIL,” the report mentioned.

Zatko also alleged that Twitter does not fully understand all of the user data it collects, why it is collected, and where it is stored.

20220913-224402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google expands ‘Project Shield’ to protect govts from hacking

    Covid doubled depression, anxiety symptoms in children, youth: Study

    SpaceX launches 48 new Starlink satellites into orbit

    Starlink internet service has more than 1.45 lakh users globally: Report