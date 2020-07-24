Twitter has a meltdown over throwback pics of Bipasha and Ronaldo

Twitter has gone bonkers, after throwback photos of Juventus ace Cristiano Ronaldo, Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu emerged online, and did its rounds on social media.

The Portugal skipper and Raaz superstar grabbed headlines in 2007 after pictures showed both of them getting cosy with each other. A photo even showed them kissing.

Bipasha Basu and Ronaldo had a thing???? Wtf???? pic.twitter.com/B2H8Le22GC — Diya (@diiyyaax) July 22, 2020

The duo were in Lisbon’s Luz Stadium for a function, to name the new seven wonders of the world.

According to reports, these photos were clicked during an after-party in a Lisbon night club.

Cristiano Ronaldo& Bipasha Basu were together in 2007.



Mujhe aaj pata chala😂 pic.twitter.com/TdxZLeTiEh — Narendra Modi Fan Club🚩 (@Sagar_Pathade) July 24, 2020

According to reports, when Bipasha was asked about meeting Ronaldo, she said, “Meeting him was a dream come true. After the event, we went out clubbing, and that was simply fantastic. He is so cute and it was strange when he called me cute … He is a friend now and he has promised me that I will be invited for all his matches.”