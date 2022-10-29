SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter in ‘sane hands’ but can’t be successful without me: Trump

NewsWire
0
0

Former US President Donald Trump has hailed Elon Musk for acquiring Twitter for $44 billion, saying the micro-blogging platform is now in “sane hands”.

He, however, did not reveal on his own social media platform called ‘Truth Social’ that he wishes to make a comeback on the platform which banned him after the Capitol Hill riots in January 2021.

“I am very happy that Twitter is now in sane hands, and will no longer be run by Radical Left Lunatics and Maniacs that truly hate our country,” Trump said in a post.

In an interview with Fox News Digital on Friday, he said: “I like Elon and I wish him a lot of luck. I hope he does well with it.”

However, the 76-year-old real estate magnate added that “I don’t think Twitter can be successful without me”.

The ‘Chief Twit’ Musk has said that he will reinstate Trump’s account on Twitter and has announced forming a content moderation council for such decisions.

Trump has over four million users on Truth Social, which he founded in October last year.

Truth Social resurfaced on Google Play Store earlier this month after the tech giant banned it in August over failing to meet its policies.

The platform agreed to enforce the content moderation measures on users.

It is now available to more than 44 per cent of smartphone users in the US who are on Android.

Musk called the Truth Social app as a “Trumpet” of “right-wing echo chamber”.

The Tesla CEO said that he bought Twitter in order to avoid the site becoming a counterpart to Truth Social.

20221029-141204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung develops artificial muscle actuators for immersive VR, AR

    Karti Chidambaram wants govt to probe edtech giant BYJU’s finances

    European Commission hits back after EU drops $1.2bn Intel fine

    Samsung says fix coming to address ‘app throttling’ problem