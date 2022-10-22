The microblogging site Twitter has announced it is introducing a new look for its icons used across the social network.

The company’s “Twitter Design” account tweeted two tweets from the thread so that people could see what’s changed.

In the first thread, users can see how they looked before and now, while in the second one, users can see a bunch of them together.

“The goal was to create a cohesive set of icons that are bold in shape and style yet still relatable and a little cheeky where possible,” Twitter said.

The modifications are in line with the company’s new visual design language, which it unveiled in August 2021 and includes the use of its Chirp font throughout the app, according to the report.

“Twitter will be making the new icons available to everyone on the web, iOS, and Android “over the coming days,” a company spokesperson was quoted as saying.

In August 2021, the platform launched a new visual design language to provide a streamlined, modern backdrop for future design and product changes at Twitter.

“Following this launch, we kicked off a new iconographic set to continue the visual evolution based on a core set of principles we developed,” the company said.

Meanwhile, Twitter is working on a new feature that will allow user to control who can mention them in their tweets, not letting anyone tag or mention your Twitter handle with their posts unless you want them to.

20221022-120006