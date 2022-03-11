Twitter labelling tweets from state media outlets in Belarus

Micro-blogging site Twitter is now also adding labels to accounts and tweets sharing links from Belarusian state-affiliated media outlets “after detailed reporting about their role in the war in Ukraine.”

The website started labelling tweets from Russian state media outlets a few days in late February in an effort to significantly reduce the circulation of their content, reports Engadget.

Yoel Roth, the company’s head of site integrity, said on Twitter that the company made the decision to label tweets from Belarus, as well, after expert voices highlighted the country’s involvement in the invasion of Ukraine.

“We are adding labels to accounts and Tweets sharing links of state-affiliated media outlets in Belarus after detailed reporting about their role in the war in Ukraine. This builds on our years-long work to add context to state media outlets and limit their reach on Twitter,” Roth wrote.

Roth said Twitter saw a 30 per cent drop in impressions on Tweets from Russian state media based on early data, suggesting that the company has been successful in its goal to limit those outlets’ reach.

Similar to what it did to the Russian state outlets, Twitter will also reduce the visibility of labelled tweets with Belarusian state media content. In addition, users will see a prompt whenever they try to share labelled tweets.

Twitter blocked ads from state media outlets years ago, but it completely paused ads and recommendations in Ukraine and Russia shortly after the war began to make sure critical public safety is elevated.

While Russian authorities had blocked the website since then, Twitter launched a Tor onion service to give the country’s residents access to sources about the war other than state media.

