Twitter launches new API with free, basic, enterprise tiers

Elon Musk-run Twitter has launched its new paid API (Application Programming Interface) platform with free, basic, and enterprise access tiers.

The company shared the information on Twitter via its Twitter Dev account: “Today we are launching our new Twitter API access tiers! We’re excited to share more details about our self-serve access.”

Initially, the company had planned to shut down free access to its API on February 9, but later extended the deadline to February 13 and then again postponed it.

Moreover, these three levels include a basic free level primarily intended for content posting bots, a $100 per month basic level, and an expensive enterprise level.

In addition, subscribing to any level gets access to Ads API at no additional cost, according to the company.

“Introducing a new form of Free (v2) access for write-only use cases and those testing the Twitter API with 1,500 Tweets/month at the app level, media upload endpoints, and Login with Twitter,” the company said.

The company launched the Basic (v2) access tier for “hobbyists with 10,000 GET/month and 50,000 POST/month, two app IDs, and Login with Twitter for $100/month”.

Further, the microblogging platform encouraged businesses or scaled commercial projects to apply for its Enterprise tier to get managed services, complete streams, and access that meets their specific needs.

It also stated that old access tiers such as Standard (for v1.1), Essential and Elevated (for v2), and Premium will be phased out over the next 30 days.

