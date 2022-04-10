SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter likely reverts change that turned embeds of deleted tweets into blank boxes

NewsWire
0
0

Micro-blogging site Twitter reportedly confirmed that it has reversed a change that turned the appearance of deleted tweets embedded on websites outside of the platform.

According to The Verge, instead of leaving a blank gap in place of the deleted tweets, the site will go back to displaying the tweet’s original text.

“After considering the feedback we heard, we’re rolling back this change for now while we explore different options,” the tech website quoted Twitter spokesperson Remi Duhe as saying in an emailed statement.

“We appreciate those who shared their points of view a” your feedback helps us make Twitter better,” Duhe added.

If you head to any third-party webpage with an embedded tweet, you will see that you can once again see the tweet’s original text, date, and the name of the user who posted it, the report said.

Judging by Twitter’s response, it looks like this reversal is only temporary while the company figures out an alternate way to display deleted tweets on websites.

It is unclear what kind of “different options Twitter might try out, but, hopefully, it will not involve completely blocking out any information associated with the tweet.

20220410-152001

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Apple Watch Series 8 may not house a body temperature sensor

    MobiKwik denies data breach of 3.5 mn users amid IPO plans

    FB, Instagram remove over 18.8 mn content pieces in India in...

    B1617 variant spreading worldwide at ‘frightening speed’: Experts