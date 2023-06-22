SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter link previews broken on iMessage, Slack

Twitter link previews are broken on iMessage and Slack. While it’s not clear when the Twitter link previews on iMessage and Slack will come back, for now, they are just bland links, reports 9To5Google.

Apple’s rich media preview feature on Messages for iPhone, Mac, etc., is impacted by this issue.

Taking to Twitter, several users reported the problem.

While one user said, “Have noticed dropping a Twitter link in a text on an iPhone doesn’t generate a preview anymore.”

Another posted, “@Twitter is there a problem sending tweets through SMS? They on get a Twitter link but no preview panel/window.”

Normally, users can see the tweet in the link preview without clicking.

If the tweet contains attachments, the micro-blogging platform additionally provides one image from the tweet.

However, now, a disconnect between Twitter and Apple servers results in tweet URLs that simply read “twitter.com” without any context.

Although it is not as severe, it recalls Apple’s Lockdown Mode which prevents links in Messages from even being opened.

“When this happened last year, the issue was on Twitter’s end to resolve,” the report said.

