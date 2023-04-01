INDIASCI-TECH

Twitter makes most of its recommendation algorithms open source

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter has finally made most of its recommendation algorithm open source which is now available for independent third parties and users.

According to Twitter CEO Elon Musk, many embarrassing issues will be discovered, but we “will fix them fast”.”Acid test is that independent third parties should be able to determine, with reasonable accuracy, what will probably be shown to users,” Musk posted on Saturday.

Musk said that most of the recommendation algorithms will be made open source and the rest will follow.

According to Twitter, “the recommendation pipeline is made up of three main stages”.

“Fetch the best tweets from different recommendation sources in a process called candidate sourcing; rank each Tweet using a machine learning model; and apply heuristics and filters, such as filtering out tweets from users you’ve blocked, NSFW content, and tweets you’ve already seen,” the micro-blogging platform explained.

The service that is responsible for constructing and serving the ‘For You’ timeline is called Home Mixer.

“Home Mixer is built on Product Mixer, our custom Scala framework that facilitates building feeds of content. This service acts as the software backbone that connects different candidate sources, scoring functions, heuristics, and filters,” the company further elaborated.

The goal of the For You timeline is to serve people relevant tweets.

Twitter has several Candidate Sources that it uses to retrieve recent and relevant tweets for a user.

“At this point in the pipeline, we have 1,500 candidates that may be relevant. Scoring directly predicts the relevance of each candidate Tweet and is the primary signal for ranking tweets on your timeline,” said the company.

At this stage, all candidates are treated equally, without regard for what candidate source it originated from.

“Our recommendation system is composed of many interconnected services and jobs. There are many areas of the app where tweets are recommended — Search, Explore, Ads,” said the company.

20230401-082602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bengal bypolls: Polling underway, peaceful in first 2 hours

    Kashmir’s feathered friends have arrived at last!

    ITC beats estimates, results of strategy reset made by Sanjiv Puri

    AAP govt sends new dates for Mayoral election to LG