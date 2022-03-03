SCI-TECH

Twitter may be adding built-in podcasts tab

By NewsWire
7

Micro-blogging site Twitter is likely building a tab dedicated to podcasts, as shown in a screenshot posted by reverse engineer Jane Manchun Wong.

The image shows a microphone icon in the Twitter app’s bottom menu bar, which appears to lead to a page titled “Podcasts”, The Verge reported on Wednesday.

The screenshot does not show any indication of how podcasts could be displayed on the platform or if it will somehow incorporate Spaces, the platform’s audio-only chatrooms.

Right now, live Spaces are stuffed at the top of Twitter feeds, and it would make sense to organize them into a separate tab.

Twitter began branching out to audio when it first launched Spaces in 2020 and dove even deeper into the medium with its acquisition of social podcast platform Breaker, the report said.

Spaces has been an ongoing project for the platform, which recently started letting anyone create chatrooms and allowing all mobile users to record conversations.

Recorded Spaces are already a bit like podcasts, albeit only temporary ones, which only last 30 days.

If a Twitter podcast feature is anything like Spotify or Apple Podcasts, users would be able to choose from and listen to podcasts at their leisure, with no rush to catch a live Spaces broadcast or listen to recordings before time runs out.

