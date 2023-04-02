BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Elon Musk-run Twitter is reportedly planning to give a $1,000 checkmark free to the top 10,000 organisations by follower count.

The top 500 advertisers on the microblogging platform will also allegedly not have to pay $1000 a month for the privilege of retaining their verified status and checkmarks, reports The Verge.

The decision comes as Twitter prepares to make significant changes to how verification functions on the platform.

Twitter’s ‘Verification for Organisations’ service is now available globally.

The platform last month tweeted from its ‘Twitter Verified’ account: “Verified Organisations are available globally. We are now sending email invitations to approved organisations from the waitlist.”

According to the company, Verified Organisations is a new way for organisations and their affiliates to differentiate themselves on the micro-blogging platform.

The company also announced to remove all legacy Blue verified checkmarks for both individual users and organisations from April 1.

Twitter Blue is now available globally and the users can get Blue Verified for $7 a month if they sign up via web browser.

Meanwhile, Twitter has launched its new paid API (Application Programming Interface) platform with free, basic, and enterprise access tiers.

These three levels include a basic free level primarily intended for content posting bots, a $100 per month basic level, and an expensive enterprise level.

