SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter-Musk trial now on hold till Oct 28, rules judge

NewsWire
0
0

A US judge in the Twitter-Elon Musk case has granted a stay on the trial, which is now on hold till October 28, as both the parties deliberate on how to close the $44 billion takeover deal.

Judge Kathaleen McCormick at the Delaware Chancery Court in the US said that the “action is stayed until 5 p.m. on October 28, 2022, to permit the parties to close on the transaction”.

“If the transaction does not close by 5 p.m. on October 28, 2022, the parties are instructed to contact me by email that evening to obtain November 2022 trial dates,” she ruled late on Thursday.

The stay was granted over the protests of Twitter’s lawyers.

“Now, on the eve of trial, Defendants declare they intend to close after all. ‘Trust us’, they say, ‘we mean it this time’, and so they ask to be relieved from a reckoning on the merits,” Twitter’s lawyer Kevin Shannon wrote in a letter to the judge.

Musk’s lawyers said that “Twitter will not take yes for an answer. Astonishingly, they have insisted on proceeding with this litigation, recklessly putting the deal at risk and gambling with their stockholders’ interests.”

Twitter has received a letter from Musk to go ahead with their original deal of $54.20 per share (or $44 billion).

In a new filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Musk’s legal team has also asked the court to adjourn the trial and all other proceedings.

Musk said: “Buying Twitter is an accelerant to creating X, the everything app. Twitter probably accelerates X by 3 to 5 years, but I could be wrong.”

20221007-095802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Meta shuts down its biggest VR game for Quest 1 owners

    Galaxy Z Fold4 unlikely to feature S Pen slot: Report

    Tesla integrating car sharing in its app: Report

    Xiaomi MIUI 13 to launch on Dec 16: Report