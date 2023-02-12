SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter needs to bring back improved Vine app: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said that the company “need to bring back” a better version of its short-form video application ‘Vine’.

When Chris Ruane, Twitter’s former senior Quality Assurance (QA) engineer, tweeted: “It’s a tragedy how Twitter killed Periscope and Vine. Both apps had tons of loyal and talented creators who religiously used the apps and made real connections with people. Some of my fondest memories of working at Twitter were from working on those apps. Bring it back @elonmusk.”

Musk replied, “Periscope does partly live on with Spaces, but no question that we need to bring back an even better version of Vine.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user said, “Vine the original concept of short form content”, another commented, “Bring back Vines now!”

In October last year, Twitter CEO had posted a poll on the micro-blogging platform, asking users if they think Vine should be brought back, with the caption, “Bring back Vine?”

The following month, Musk had said that he will “look into” a way to recover old videos from the Vine application.

Vine was a six-second looping video clip-sharing platform owned by Twitter.

The company shut down the Vine app service in 2016, revamping it into Vine Camera which allowed users to shoot 6.5 seconds looping videos.

Twitter acquired Vine in October 2012, and as of 2016, the application had over 200 million active monthly users.

20230212-121603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Supercomputer simulations unlock old space weather puzzle

    Component shortage to disrupt global smartphone sales in 2022: Gartner

    Probe into Musk’s move to convert rooms at Twitter HQ into...

    Fire-Boltt unveils two affordable smartwatches in India