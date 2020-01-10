Twitter not happy as BCCI drops Dhoni’s name in contract list

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) Netizens across social media platforms on Thursday criticised the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) after it announced the men’s central contract list for 2019-20 in which the name of former skipper M.S. Dhoni was missing.

The fans were not happy with the BCCI decision and did not waste any time in taking to the social media to slam the BCCI.

“Time has come when Dhoni’s fans will stop watching India’s match. A wrong decision by @BCCI, @SGanguly99. We Hate You,” tweeted a user.

“Where is MS Dhoni?…You guys don’t even give a statement explaining whether he is a part of scheme of things or not,instead you are totally shutting him down”, asked another.

Another post read: “Dhoni is not in contract means retirement is now just a formality for we have to wait.”

A Tweeple remarked: “Missing msd…man it’s really feeling bad to see.. our hearts stuck with dhoni… does this mean retirement on it’s way… @msdhoni don’t do this man…we need you in t20WC…comeback even stronger.”

Dhoni last played for India during the World Cup in 2019 and since then, there has been only suspense around his future. The 38-year-old took a sabbatical in the immediate aftermath of India’s World Cup exit but hasn’t been considered for selection thereafter with chief selector MSK Prasad stating that the team was “moving on” from Dhoni.

–IANS

saurav/aak