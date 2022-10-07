INDIASCI-TECH

Twitter nudges users to share, copy link instead of taking screenshots

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Friday started sending notifications to many users as they took screenshots of the tweets, nudging them to share the tweets instead.

Spotted first by app researcher Jane Manchun Wong, Twitter has started sending pop-up notifications to some users when they take a screenshot.

“Twitter is trying to persuade me to Share Tweet or Copy Link instead of taking a screenshot of the Tweet,” she posted.

Social media consultant Matt Navarra also spotted the new feature being rolled out to some users.

“Twitter doesn’t want you to screenshot tweets anymore. It wants active users on platform viewing tweets Instead of via screenshots on rival platforms. One of these now pops up when you take a screenshot,” he said.

The new feature appears to be an attempt by Twitter to bring more users to its platforms rather than just read forwarded screenshots.

Meanwhile, Twitter has started rolling out the ‘Edit Button’ feature for Blue subscribers in the US.

The platform has already rolled out ‘Edit Button’ for Blue subscribers in Canada, Australia, and New Zealand. However, it did not mention the feature’s availability for Indian audiences.

The new feature to edit tweets comes with some limitations. For example, users cannot edit tweets 30 minutes after they have been published.

Twitter Blue subscriptions are paid on a monthly basis, and priced regionally based on the current US price of $4.99.

