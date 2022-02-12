Twitter receives request to shut down newly formed Tehreek-e-Taliban India

Twitter has received request by Indian law enforcement agencies to shut down newly formed Tehreek-e-Taliban India (TTI).

“The Tehreek-e-Taliban India (#TTI) announced its official activities today, Thursday, following a meeting of its leaders in India”, It said in a tweet.

“The Indian government has no choice. Without war or peace with Tehreek-e-Taliban India”, it said in another tweet.

“Tehreek-e-Taliban India. Taliban is a common name. And it has nothing to do with the Taliban in Afghanistan or Pakistan. The Indian Taliban is made up of Muslim scholars. And created for peace in India and Kashmir. And so far thousands of Indian and Kashmiri Muslims have joined it”, it clarified on the Taliban name and also because it sounds a lookalike of Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) which is at war against the Pakistan government.

TTI also put out a notification saying that Twitter has received a request from Indian law enforcement that the content violates the laws of India.

The announcement to establish the TTI was carried out via a Tweet from an undisclosed location after a meeting.

