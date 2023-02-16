SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter relaxes its ‘Cannabis Ads policy’ in US

Twitter has announced that it has taken measures to relax the micro-blogging platform’s ‘Cannabis Ads policy’ in certain US states.

With this change, the company aims to “create more opportunities for responsible cannabis marketing.”

“As the cannabis industry has expanded, so too has the conversation on Twitter,” the company said in a Business blogpost.

“The cannabis space on Twitter is fun and engaging with users tweeting about their experiences using cannabis– whether medicinally, for wellness, or recreation,” it added.

Moreover, the micro-blogging platform is also allowing advertisers to promote brand preference and informational cannabis-related content for “CBD, THC and cannabis-related products and services.”

“We look forward to helping more customers unlock the power of Twitter Ads to connect with the cannabis conversation and drive their business forward,” it mentioned.

However, advertisers still have to follow some guidelines for cannabis-related advertisements.

For instance, advertisers must be licensed by the appropriate authorities and pre-authorised by the micro-blogging platform.

Also, advertisers are responsible for complying with all applicable laws, rules, regulations and advertising guidelines, and not target customers under the age of 21, the company said.

