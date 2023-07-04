INDIA

Twitter rival Bluesky reopens sign-ups

Twitter rival Bluesky, backed by Jack Dorsey, announced that it has reopened the sign-ups that the company disabled a few days back.

“We just enabled account sign-ups again, so any outstanding invite codes can now be used to create an account,” the company said, according to the screenshot shared by The Verge.

According to Bluesky’s status page, the platform was experiencing “degraded performance” on Saturday last week.

In an update, the platform had said: “We are still working to accommodate the large influx of users and increase in traffic.”

On Sunday, the platform posted: “Sign ups are currently disabled as is the ‘Popular with Friends’ feed. Otherwise the service should be operating correctly.”

It seemed that the “large influx of users” and “increase in traffic” on Bluesky was due to the reading posts limits introduced on Twitter.

Meanwhile, last week, Jack Dorsey-backed Twitter rival had introduced some proposals for new moderation and safety tooling, which the company is presently working on, including — user lists and reply controls.

