Twitter rival Koo surpasses 50 mn downloads

Homegrown micro-blogging platform Koo on Wednesday said it has clocked 50 million downloads with a significant uptake in users, time spent and engagement since January this year.

Koo is available in 10 languages including Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Assamese, Bengali and English.

According to the platform, there are more than 7,500 high-profile people, millions of students, teachers, entrepreneurs, poets, leaders, writers, artists, actors, etc. actively posting in their native languages.

“This validates the demand for a multi-lingual social network built with an India-first product mindset of seamlessly including language speaking Indians in daily thoughts sharing,” said Aprameya Radhakrishna, CEO and Co-founder, Koo app.

“Our rapid growth and adoption is a testimony to the fact that we are solving a problem faced by a billion Indians,” he added.

Koo was launched in March 2020 as a multi-lingual micro-blogging platform.

Radhakrishna said that the company will continue to invest in technology and continue to build the platform with a user-first mindset.

Koo is backed by Tiger Global and early stage investors like Accel, Kalaari Capital, Blume Ventures and Dream incubator.

In February this year, Koo raised $10 million through Indian family offices.

The investors included Capsier Venture Partner, Ravi Modi Family Trust, Ashneer Grover, FBC Venture Partners, Adventz Finance etc, according to regulatory filings.

20221102-151605

