SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter rolls out ‘For You’, ‘Following’ tabs on web

NewsWire
0
0

Microblogging platform Twitter on Saturday announced that it is rolling out “For You” and “Following” tabs updates to the web interface.

Earlier this week, the microblogging platform announced that the ‘Home’ and ‘Latest’ tabs will be replaced by “For you” and “Following” tabs on iOS.

The company tweeted from its @TwitterSupport account: “See the Tweets you want to see. Starting today on iOS, swipe between tabs to see Tweets recommended ‘For you’ or Tweets from the accounts you’re ‘Following’.

“The ‘For you’ and ‘Following’ tabs replace ‘Home’ and ‘Latest’ and will be pinned to the top of your timeline so you can easily switch between them. Swipe to switch timelines instead of tapping the star icon”.

In continuation of this update, the platform tweeted, “You can now easily switch between “Following” and “For you” on the web”.

Moreover, Twitter in its announcement mentioned that this view is coming to the Android app soon, too.

Meanwhile, Elon Musk said that Twitter’s “open source” algorithm will be revealed next month, as several people were unable to use third-party Twitter apps and faced issues with logging and accessing feeds.

Musk said that Twitter will publish a tweet recommendation code and make the account/tweet status visible no later than next month.

20230114-164204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    New drug combo found effective against high-risk leukaemia

    Twitter may let you untag yourself from threads

    Big Tech wants IT Ministry to budge on new laws while...

    Bob Iger returns as Walt Disney CEO, Bob Chapek steps down