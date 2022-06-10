SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter rolls out tweet reporting tools for everyone

NewsWire
0
0

Microblogging site Twitter’s newly improved tweet-reporting tools are now available to everyone on the platform.

The company first began testing the new process for reporting harmful tweets in December, saying it was trying to take a “people first” approach that would make it easier to flag tweets, reports Engadget.

Previously, the microblogging site’s reporting process required users to navigate a series of menus to identify the specific rule they believed had been broken.

The process was confusing, even for those familiar with Twitter’s policies, and often resulted in problematic tweets not being properly flagged.

The revamped process instead begins each report by asking users to describe “what happened”, rather than prompting them to guess which rule may have been broken, the report said.

It also makes it easier to report tweets in which someone else is being targeted, and gives users more options for reporting hate speech, it added.

That simplified approach is already paying off, according to Twitter.

The company said the new reporting process has resulted in a 50 per cent increase in “actionable reports” since it began testing six months ago.

20220610-135804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hero Electric, ElectricPe join hands for EV charging network

    Apple’s AR headset to come with ‘Mac-level’ power: Report

    Gupshup acquires omnichannel AI customer service platform OneDirect

    WhatsApp rolls out new ‘Voice Message Preview’ feature