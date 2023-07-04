INDIA

Twitter says only verified users can access new TweetDeck after 30 days

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has launched a new and improved version of the social media dashboard application for management ‘TweetDeck’ globally, and said that after 30 days only verified users will be able to access the new app.

The company tweeted from the @TwitterSupport account: “All users can continue to access their saved searches & workflows via https://tweetdeck.twitter.com by selecting ‘Try the new TweetDeck’ in the bottom left menu.”

All of the users’ saved searches, lists and columns will carry over to the new TweetDeck.

Also, users will be prompted to import their columns when they load the application for the first time. TweetDeck now supports full composer functionality, Spaces, video docking, polls and more.

The company further mentioned that Teams functionality in the management application is temporarily unavailable and will be restored in the coming weeks.

“In 30 days, users must be Verified to access TweetDeck,” it added.

The Verge had reported on Monday that the TweetDeck interface was experiencing major issues after owner Elon Musk announced limits on the number of tweets users can view per day.

Users across the platform reported seeing an empty interface where tweets typically would have been shown.

Users had reported several interface issues, including notifications, mentions, likes and lists that won’t load.

