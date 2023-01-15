Elon Musk-owned Twitter has announced to soon launch the ‘Verification for Organisations’ feature which was earlier called ‘Blue for Business.’

The company said that it will review applications and allow a limited set of organisations to use the feature.

“We will soon launch Verification for Organisations, formerly known as Blue for Business. You can apply for early access via our waitlist,” Twitter posted.

As a subscriber, you and your business will receive business accounts and affiliation badges through our self-serve administrative portal, according to the company.

“We’ll be reviewing applications and opening up access to a limited group on a rolling basis in the coming weeks,” said the micro-blogging platform.

The company is frantically trying to monetise its platform via various means.

Since Musk’s takeover, the billionaire has been aiming to boost the company’s revenue, including charging money for its $8 Blue subscription service with verification.

Twitter will soon start selling usernames via online actions that have remained inactive in order to boost its revenues.

It is unclear how much Twitter will charge for selling inactive usernames.

Several advertisers have left the micro-blogging platform, as the company cuts internal revenue projections.

Meanwhile, Musk said on Saturday that Twitter will soon publish tweet recommendation code and make account/tweet status visible “no later than next month”.

“Transparency builds trust,” he tweeted.

