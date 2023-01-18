INDIASCI-TECH

Twitter shifts View Count tab to the right, users still angry

Twitter has announced to shift View Count tab to the right side on your timelines, after several annoyed users complained about it.

“Many of you didn’t like seeing view counts on the left. We heard you,” said Twitter in a post.

“View counts will now show on the right side of your Tweet, located between the Like and Share icons. Live on the web, iOS and Android coming soon,” the company added.

The users still criticised Twitter for showing the View Count tab.

“We don’t want to see the view counts. That’s it. It doesn’t matter if it is on the left, on the right, up or down. I simply don’t want it,” posted one user.

Another posted: “It’s fine for us to see our own views, like it was before, but now showing other people’s your views is just weird”.

Meanwhile, Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Wednesday announced that “Twitter Verified tweets are more likely to be recommended to others, as they are less likely to be bots or troll farms”.

He also said that companies in general are missing the incredible opportunity that Twitter provides to reach customers.

“Just Tweet interesting things! That’s all it takes,” he said.

The billionaire has also announced that new navigation features will arrive on Twitter in the New Year, as he aims to rejig the whole experience to make the platform faster.

