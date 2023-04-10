INDIA

Twitter source of great misery: Delhi HC in Vivek Agnihotri’s case

NewsWire
0
0

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri on Monday tendered an in-person apology before the Delhi High Court for his tweets against Chief Justice of the Orissa High Court, S. Muralidhar.

“He states that he has utmost respect for institution of judiciary and didn’t intend to willfully offend the majesty of court. The notice to show cause issued to him is hereby recalled. He stands discharged as alleged contemptnor,” the court said.

Twitter has become a source of great misery, it added.

The court also cautioned Agnihotri to remain careful in future.

On March 16, the court had directed Agnihotri to appear before it on April 10 to tender an apology in person.

In December last year, the filmmaker had apologised to the court for his remarks but it had deferred the hearing after recording his submission that he will remain present personally in court for the hearing on March 16.

However, Agnihotri appeared via video conferencing and said that he has fever.

An affidavit was filed by the diretor withdrawing his statement against the judge and tendering his apology during the last hearing.

Agnihotri had put out tweets against Justice Muralidhar. Pursuant to the tweets, Agnihotri had put alleging bias against Justice Muralidhar.

As a result, contempt of court proceedings were initiated against the director.

Agnihotri’s tweets were regarding the judge granting relief to activist Gautam Navlakha in the Bhima Koregaon case.

In September 2022, the court had decided to proceed ex-parte against Agnihotri. Post which, he filed an affidavit expressing apology.

Agnihotri had mentioned in his affidavit that he himself had deleted his tweets against the judge.

However, the Amicus Curiae senior advocate Arvind Nigam had pointed out that it could be the social media platform which deleted the tweets and not Agnihotri himself.

20230410-122803

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Elephant carcass found in Amangarh Reserve

    Don’t deny Covid compensation claim on technical grounds, SC to states

    ‘He raised a beautiful topic…’: Ashwin joins Rohit Sharma in criticism...

    Consider reservation in promotion, SC Commission tells Punjab