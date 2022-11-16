SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter starts working on end-to-end encryption for direct messages

Twitter has started working on end-to-end encryption for direct messages (DMs) on Android.

App researcher Jane Manchun Wong tweeted: “Twitter is bringing back end-to-end encrypted DMs.”

A picture of the code strings highlighting references to encryption keys was attached to Wong’s post.

Elon Musk replied to Wong’s tweet with a winked emoji, which indicates that the feature is in development.

Several users expressed their thoughts on the post.

While one commented, “Nice. What happens in DMs should stay in DMs,” while another user commented, “This is very important and scary to think DMs were missing end-to-end encryption. Thanks, Elon!”

Meanwhile, Musk had announced that the micro-blogging platform would soon allow organisations to identify their associated accounts.

In a tweet, Musk had said: “Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organisations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them.”

While a user commented “eventually we’ll be asking, what can’t Twitter do? Looking forward to exciting things”, another user asked: “Will any user be able to create an organisation? Or will Twitter be the arbiter of what constitutes an organisation.”

“Ultimately, I think there is no choice but for Twitter to be the final arbiter, but I’m open to suggestions,” Musk replied.

20221116-162803

