Twitter suffers problems with links, images

Twitter said that it was resolving issues with images and links on its platform after many users were unable to view links and images on the social network due to “an internal change”.

“Some parts of Twitter may not be working as expected right now,” the company said in a tweet on Monday. “We made an internal change that had some unintended consequences. We’re working on this now and will share an update when it’s fixed.”

According to reports on third-party web monitoring service Downdetector, the issues began at around 11:50 a.m. ET on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported, citing a report by TechCrunch.

This latest outage came about a week after Elon Musk slashed more than 200 jobs in the latest round of layoffs at the company.

After Elon Musk took over Twitter last October, he fired thousands of employees.

20230307-042202

