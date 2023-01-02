ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Twitter suspends 'Kantara' actor and activist Kishore's account

Twitter has suspended popular South Indian actor Kishore’s account. An activist, especially on farmers’ problems, Kishore is well-known for expressing his views without any fear of the establishment striking back.

It is this forthrightness that attracts people to his tweets, but he hasn’t yet responded to the suspension of his Twitter account.

Kishore had earlier supported the controversial statement of Sai Pallavi equating the killings of Kashmiri Pandits with the murders of Muslims. He had questioned the media for attacking the medical doctor-turned-multiple-award-winning actress and asked journalists whether it was a crime for film personalities to have an opinion on social issues.

The actor, who played a main antagonist (a police officer) against Rishab Shetty in the superhit ‘Kantara’, has spoken up against superstitions.

On ‘Kantara’, he had stated that like all good movies, it has transcended the boundaries of caste, religion and language, and united people. It is creating awareness through entertainment. If cinema is used to encourage superstition and divide people by provoking communal feelings, even a big film will be the biggest defeat of humanity, he stated.

