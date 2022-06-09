SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter testing new shopping feature ‘Product Drops’

NewsWire
0
0

Microblogging site Twitter is testing a new shopping feature — Product Drops — that will preview upcoming product releases from different merchants.

The new feature lets brands tease items before they go on sale, and users can sign up to be reminded before the release through in-app notifications.

“With Product Drops, when a merchant Tweets about an upcoming launch, you will see a ‘Remind me’ button at the bottom of the Tweet,” the company said in a blogpost.

With one tap, users can request to be reminded of the Drop.

On launch day, users will get an in-app notification in their Notifications tab 15 minutes before and at the time of the drop, so they can be among the first to shop on the merchant’s website.

When users click on the notification, they will see a ‘Shop on website’ button to purchase the item on the merchant’s website.

The company said that users will also be able to see the price, pictures, a description of the product, and a clickable hashtag that will show them what other shoppers on Twitter have to offer.

For now, only shoppers in the US who use Twitter in English on iOS devices will be able to see and engage with Product Drops.

20220609-113204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    World’s first tiny brain implant aims to reverse Parkinson’s symptoms

    iPhone 14 Pro to feature pill-shaped camera cutout: Report

    Meta to let you manage who sees your posts on Facebook

    Huge opportunity for use of AI in consumer redressal: Nandan Nilekani