To curb the spread of misleading tweets on its platform, the micro-blogging company Twitter is testing a new label design with more context.

The company last year introduced new labels and warning messages that provide additional context and information on some Tweets containing disputed or misleading information.

“Last year, we started using labels to let you know when a Tweet may include misleading information. For some of you on web, we’ll be testing a new label design with more context to help you better understand why a Tweet may be misleading,” the company said in a tweet on Thursday.

Within the limited test, the new designed labels will appear with colour-coded backgrounds, making them much more visible.

The move will allow Twitter users to quickly filter the information from visual cues.

Twitter in March announced to label Tweets that may contain misleading information around Covid vaccinations and will permanently suspend repeated offenders.

The micro-blogging platform in March this year introduced a strike system against misleading tweets about Covid-19 and five or more strikes will result in permanent suspension of the account.

While one strike will cause no account-level action, two strikes will lead to a 12-hour account lock; three strikes in another 12-hour account lock; four strikes in a 7-day account lock and five or more strikes means permanent suspension of the account.

Labels appear in the user’s set display language and may link to curated content and official public health information or the Twitter Rules.

–IANS

na/