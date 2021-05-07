Twitter is testing a new Tip Jar feature globally including in India where iOS and Android users can send money directly to their favourite accounts with substantial followers.

The test is currently open to a select group of verified accounts belonging to creators, journalists, experts and nonprofit organisations globally.

No Indian digital payments provider is listed as of now and Tip Jar supports a variety of payment options and links like Bandcamp, Cash App (owned by Square, a Jack Dorsey company), Patreon, Paypal and Venmo.

The micro-blogging platform is using those services’ external payment processors for transactions.

“Now you can do more to support the many amazing voices who add to the conversation on Twitter  send them tips,” Twitter Support said in a tweet on Friday.

“You can send someone a tip through several payment services by tapping the new Tip Jar icon on their profile, testing on Android and iOS,” it added.

To use the Tip Jar, tap on the dollar bill icon next to the username on his/her profile.

You will also be able to toggle the Tip Jar feature.

Android users will be able to send money in Twitter’s audio chat app Spaces.

“We’re updating our tipping prompt and Help Center to make it clearer that other apps may share info between people sending/receiving tips, per their terms,” Twitter said.

