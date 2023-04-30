INDIASCI-TECH

Twitter to allow media publishers to charge users per article per click: Musk

Elon Musk on Sunday said that Twitter will allow news publishers to charge users per article basis with one click from next month.

After announcing new monetising features for content creators, the Twitter CEO is now aiming to help media houses amid a global meltdown that has seen several publications paying off employees and shutting down programmes.

“Rolling out next month, this platform will allow media publishers to charge users on a per article basis with one click,” said Musk.

This will enable users who would not sign up for a monthly subscription to pay a higher per article price for when they want to read an occasional article.

“Should be a major win-win for both media organisations and the public,” Musk added.

Earlier on Saturday, Twitter said that creators across the globe can now sign up and earn a living on Twitter via the ‘Monetization’ tool.

Musk said that all proceeds will go to content creators and Twitter will keep nothing for now.

“We will keep 10 per cent after 12 months, but iOS/Android subscription fees drop from 30 per cent to 15 per cent in year 2, so still a net gain to creators,” the Twitter CEO announced.

For many, “this represents a vital source of income and enables them to put more time into creating great content for you,” he added.

Meanwhile, Twitter has also applied ‘Community Notes’ to ads.

“The goal is to make this platform maximum truth-seeking or, said another way, the least untrue compared to everything else,” Musk said.

