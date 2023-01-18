SCI-TECHWORLD

Micro-blogging platform Twitter has announced that it is blocking third-party applications like Tweetbot and Twitterrific.

The platform tweeted from its @TwitterDev account on Tuesday: “Twitter is enforcing its long-standing API rules. That may result in some apps not working.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on the company’s announcement.

While one user asked, “oh yeah? what rules did Tweetbot broke? And Twitterrific?”, another said, “translation: We’re embarrassed other apps are better so instead of improving ours, we’ll just block them”.

Twitter CEO Elon Musk last week said that Twitter’s “open source” algorithm will be revealed next month, as several people were unable to use third-party Twitter apps and faced issues with logging and accessing feeds.

He said that Twitter will publish tweet recommendation code and make account/tweet status visible no later than next month.

“Transparency builds trust,” the Twitter CEO had posted.

