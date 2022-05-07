SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter to focus more on engineering, design if acquisition completes: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has revealed that Twitter will focus deeply on hardcore software engineering, design, and more, following the completion of the acquisition of the micro-blogging site.

The Tesla CEO also mentioned that he strongly believes that all managers in a technical area “must be technically excellent”.

“If Twitter acquisition completes, the company will be super focused on hardcore software engineering, design, infosec and server hardware,” Musk tweeted late Friday.

“I strongly believe that all managers in a technical area must be technically excellent. Managers in software must write great software or it is like being a cavalry captain who cannot ride a horse!”

He tagged an article from Fortune, along with one of his tweets that said “Job interest in Twitter skyrocketed more than 250 per cent since Musk moved to take over”.

Meanwhile, CNBC’s David Faber, who first broke the news about Jack Dorsey stepping down as Twitter CEO, has now claimed that Musk will be the temporary CEO of the company for a few months.

According to the report, Musk has detailed the plans in presentations to possible funders for the $44 billion takeover deal of Twitter.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal has been leading the micro-blogging platform since November, after taking over the helm from Dorsey.

20220507-082404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Instagram testing TikTok-like fullscreen feed

    IISc scientist brings out material that can help computers mimic human...

    IIT Mandi, Durham University to probe climate risk in railway embankments

    US astronaut will return to Earth on Russian spacecraft: NASA