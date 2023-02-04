SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter to now share ad revenue with Blue users: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter CEO Elon Musk announced that the micro-blogging platform will now share ad revenue with creators who are subscribed to “Twitter Blue Verified” for advertisements that appear in their reply threads.

In a tweet on Friday, Musk said: “Starting today, Twitter will share ad revenue with creators for ads that appear in their reply threads. To be eligible, the account must be a subscriber to Twitter Blue Verified.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

While one user asked, “what will the Twitter/Creator revenue split look like?”, another commented, “how is this going to look logistically? An ad monetization dashboard for creators?”

In December last year, Twitter had updated the list of features for its Blue service, which mentioned that subscribers of the service will get “prioritised rankings in conversations”.

The updated page also mentioned that subscribers can upload videos up to 60 minutes long from around the web at 1080p resolution and 2GB in file size, but also all videos must comply with the company’s rules.

20230204-090403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    AI hiring tools discriminate against people with disabilities, warns US

    Apple updates App Store criteria again to meet Dutch govt regulations

    Samsung Galaxy S22 devices ship with Google Messages, RCS support in...

    Qualcomm introduces ‘Snapdragon Satellite’ for two-way messaging solution