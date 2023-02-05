SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter to provide free write-only API to bots providing ‘good’ content: Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday said that the microblogging platform will enable a free write-only Application Programming Interface (API) for bots providing good content.

“Responding to feedback, Twitter will enable a light, write-only API for bots providing good content that is free,” he tweeted.

Last week, Twitter announced that it will stop offering free access to its API from February 9 and instead launch a paid version.

The Twitter Developer account announced in a series of tweets that the company will be discontinuing support for both the legacy v1.1 and the new v2 of its Twitter APIs.

“Starting February 9, we will no longer support free access to the Twitter API, both v2 and v1.1. A paid basic tier will be available instead,” the Twitter Developer account tweeted.

“Over the years, hundreds of millions of people have sent over a trillion tweets, with billions more every week,” it added.

Meanwhile, Twitter has told businesses to pay $1,000 per month for retaining gold badges and brands and organisations which do not pay the money will lose their checkmarks.

The Elon Musk-run company, which is busy monetising its platform through various means, will also charge an extra $50 per month to add badges to each account affiliated with the brand, reports The Information.

