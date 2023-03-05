SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter to roll out individual DM replies, encryption

Twitter Boss Elon Musk has said that the company is seeking to enable responding to individual direct messages (DM), use any reaction emoji, and encryption on the platform later this month.

“Aiming to roll out ability to reply to individual DMs, use any reaction emoji & encryption later this month,” he tweeted.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

“Great updates that will help conversations flow more smoothly. Particularly looking forward to variety of reaction emoji’s… it’s the little things,” a user commented.

“Excellent. Chat encryption is especially a must-have,” another user said.

Additionally, a user praised Musk’s efforts in implementing the new features and also asked if he could also bring the “unsend” feature for direct messages.

“That’s great. Could you also look into possibly implementing an “unsend” feature for DMs?”.

In February, Musk said that the micro-blogging platform will provide users with the ability to adjust the algorithm to their “closer match” in the “coming months”.

Meanwhile, the micro-blogging platform has announced that the users will get a “heads up” if a Community Note shows on a Tweet they have replied to, liked or retweeted.

The company tweeted from its @CommunityNotes account: “Starting today, you’ll get a heads up if a Community Note starts showing on a Tweet you’ve replied to, Liked or Retweeted. This helps give people extra context that they might otherwise miss.”

