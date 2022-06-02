SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter to shut down TweetDeck for Mac on July 1

NewsWire
0
0

Microblogging site Twitter’s social media dashboard application for management, TweetDeck, will no longer be available as a standalone Mac app from July 1.

When launching the TweetDeck for the Mac app, Twitter has started placing a blue banner at the top warning users that it will only be available for one more month, reports 9To5Google.

“We are saying goodbye to TweetDeck for the Mac app to focus on making TweetDeck even better and testing our new Preview,” a tweet from the TweetDeck team reads.

“July 1 is the last day it will be available,” it added.

As per the report, TweetDeck for Mac just got an overhaul last year that brought it in line with the web version.

At the time, the company admitted the app had not been getting “a lot of love” and that it was an example of “a Twitter-owned and operated service that we will continue investing in,” it added.

Another strange part of the abrupt cancellation of the TweetDeck Mac app is that it should not require any maintenance effort for Twitter since it is a website wrapper implementation.

Last year, the microblogging site announced a new and improved version of TweetDeck. At that time, it was testing the new features with a small group of users in the US, Canada and Australia.

20220602-103603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung Galaxy A33 leaked in full before March 17 launch

    FAANG tech firms hiring more, metaverse to fuel jobs this year

    US CDC hints at Covid booster doses for ‘immunocompromised’

    Google begins work on Hyderabad campus, largest outside its headquarters (Lead,...