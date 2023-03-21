SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter to soon increase long-form tweets to 10k characters: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Tuesday said that the micro-blogging platform will soon increase the long-form tweets to 10,000 characters, along with simple formatting tools.

When a user posted, “Genius, @twitter and @elonmusk decision to allow long form content on Twitter is brilliant product design. There will be less click bait type of articles and people staying on Twitter for longer.”

Musk replied: “Increasing long form to 10k characters soon, along with simple formatting tools.”

“And making it much easier for writers to charge subscription fees for premium content.”

Musk had also said earlier this month that the company will extend “longform tweets” to 10,000 characters.

Last month, the company had announced that Blue subscribers in the US can post long tweets of up to 4,000 characters on the platform.

Only Blue subscribers can post longer tweets, but non-subscribers can read, reply, retweet and quote tweet to them.

Earlier, tweets were limited to only 280 characters, which still applies to non-subscribers.

20230321-121004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung logs Rs 14,400 cr revenue in India in festive Sep-Oct...

    Boeing completes Starliner uncrewed flight test, returns to Earth

    TikTok emerges as most downloaded app globally on Christmas 2021: Report

    This update will add 60 hrs to Apple Watch Ultra battery