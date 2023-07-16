INDIA

Twitter to soon share ad revenue from profile page views: Musk

Twitter-owner Elon Musk on Sunday said that “as promised”, the micro-blogging platform will “soon” share ad revenue from profile page views.

Musk tweeted, “Soon, we will share ad revenue from profile page views, which should roughly double payouts.”

“Note, only views from verified users count, as it is otherwise trivial to bot scam the view count. “

He also said, “We will increase the rate limit for verified users by 50 per cent. Should take effect within a few hours.”

Twitter on Friday launched a new ads revenue sharing programme for creators, and started paying hefty sums.

After receiving their share, several creators on the platform thanked Musk and posted screenshots of the message they got from the platform.

One creator even got $69,420 through the new programme.

Musk clarified that the payouts are “not exactly per impression.”

“What matters is how many ads were shown to other verified users.”

Meanwhile, Musk on Saturday said that “We’re still negative cash flow, due to ~50 per cent drop in advertising revenue plus heavy debt load. Need to reach positive cash flow before we have the luxury of anything else.”

