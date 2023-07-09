INDIA

Twitter user Jack Sweeney joins Meta’s Threads for tracking Musk’s jet

NewsWire
0
0

Jack Sweeney, who created a Twitter bot that tracks Elon Musk’s Gulfstream private jet and posts real-time updates of its location from publicly available data, has moved to Meta’s Twitter-rival Threads after being suspended from the microblogging platform last year.

Sweeney created “ElonMusksJet” on Threads to continue his project of tracking the movements of Musk’s private jet.

“Tracking Elon Musk’s Private Jet (N628TS) with a bot using public ADS-B data grndcntrlnet,” reads his bio on Threads.

As of now, the account has garnered 50,000 followers.

“ElonJet has arrived to Threads!” Sweeney wrote in his first post, later asking Meta Founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg: “will I be allowed to stay?”.

In December last year, Sweeney was removed from Twitter after Musk said following his jet was like putting out “assassination coordinates”.

“Any account doxxing real-time location info of anyone will be suspended, as it is a physical safety violation. This includes posting links to sites with real-time location info,” Musk said in December.

Threads became available last week to users in over 100 countries — including the US, India, Britain, Japan and Australia.

It has now crossed 90 million user sign-ups, and it is currently the top free app on the App Store.

2023070936284

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Coal Scam matter: CBI grilling West Bengal Inspector

    Adam Driver-starrer action-thriller ’65’ to release in India on March 10

    Bengal poll body appoints 2 nodal officers for panchayat elections

    Nilgiris, TN’s 1st district to vaccinate 100% adults with one dose