Twitter ‘Verification for Organisations’ now available globally

NewsWire
Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Friday announced that its ‘Verification for Organisations’ service is now available globally.

The platform tweeted from its ‘Twitter Verified’ account: “Starting today, Verified Organisations are available globally. We are now sending email invitations to approved organisations from the waitlist.”

According to the company, Verified Organisations is a new way for organisations and their affiliates to differentiate themselves on the micro-blogging platform.

“Rather than relying on Twitter to be the sole arbiter of truth for which accounts should be verified, vetted organisations that sign up for Verified Organisations are in full control of vetting and verifying accounts they’re affiliated with,” it added.

Accounts, which are affiliated with the organisation, will receive an affiliate badge on their profile with the business’s logo, and will also be featured on the organisation’s Twitter profile, showing their connection.

“All organisations are vetted before they can join Verified Organisations,” the company mentioned.

‘Verification for Organisations’ service was earlier called ‘Blue for Business’.

Last week, Twitter CEO Elon Musk said that the micro-blogging platform will remove all legacy Blue verified check marks for both individual users and organisations from April 1.

20230331-091004

