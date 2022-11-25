INDIASCI-TECH

Twitter ‘Verified’ next week, all accounts to be manually authenticated: Musk

NewsWire
0
0

Elon Musk on Friday said Twitter will tentitavily relaunch ‘Verified’ service on Friday next week and all verified accounts will be “manually authenticated before check activates”.

The new Twitter owner had earlier paused its $8 Blue subscription service with verification after it faced chaos on the platform as fake accounts with blue badge impersonated real accounts after paying $8, saying it will relaunch it from November 29 — this time more “rock solid”.

“Sorry for the delay, we’re tentatively launching Verified on Friday next week,” said Musk.

“Gold check for companies, grey check for government, blue for individuals (celebrity or not) and all verified accounts will be manually authenticated before check activates. Painful, but necessary,” he added.

Musi said that all verified individual humans will have the same blue check, as the boundary of what constitutes “notable” is otherwise too subjective.

“Individuals can have a secondary tiny logo showing they belong to an org if verified as such by that org. Longer explanation next week,” said the world’s richest man.

Musk also said that ‘incitement to violence will result in account suspension”.

After facing a barrage of criticism, Twitter stopped the Blue service.

In some bad news for existing verified account holders on Twitter, Musk said that all unpaid legacy Blue check-marks will be removed in a few months.

Earlier, reports said that legacy verified accounts will not be charged $8.

20221125-151406

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Building a community between art and fashion

    BJP’s victory in local body polls indicator of coming Assembly polls:...

    How challenging is it to be a TV anchor? Ask Sudha...

    ‘Vicious cycle’: SC asks UP Police to not to take action...