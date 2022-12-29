SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter web faces major outage across US

NewsWire
0
0

Micro-blogging platform Twitter on Thursday faced a major outage across the US on the web version.

The platform showed error messages to several users, “Something went wrong, but don’t fret — it’s not your fault. Let’s try again.”

According to downdetector.com, a website that monitors online outages, around 10,000 reports noted for Twitter across the US.

Taking to the micro-blogging platform many users reported the issue.

While one user asked, “Is Twitter down on PC or am I just getting crazy?”, another said, “Twitter just logged me out of my desktop version. I go to log in and it says I’m already logged in and gives me this message. Anybody else’s doing this?”

In July, the micro-blogging platform suffered a mega outage as several users across the world had error messages like “this page is down”.

Several users had also faced “over capacity” error messages across Twitter web, mobile and the TweetDeck app.

20221229-090002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    WhatsApp rolls out ‘Avatars’ to some beta testers

    ‘Early Warning and Early Action’ theme for World Meteorological Day on...

    Vishal Garg’s return as Better.com CEO triggers more resignations

    36% Google Pixel owners wish to switch to other brands amid...