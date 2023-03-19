SCI-TECHWORLD

Twitter will prioritise replies by people you follow, verified, unverified accounts: Musk

Twitter boss Elon Musk has announced a new feature on the microblogging platform that will prioritise replies from people you follow, verified accounts, and unverified accounts in the coming weeks.

“In the coming weeks, Twitter will prioritise replies by — People you follow, Verified accounts, Unverified accounts,” Musk tweeted.

“Verified accounts are 1000X harder to game by bot & troll armies. There is great wisdom to the old saying: ‘You get what you pay for’,” he added.

Several users expressed their thoughts on Musk’s post.

“Amazing. Thank you. Hope this fixes the engagement issues large accounts are dealing with. So excited to see what comes next,” a user tweeted.

“This is a good feature. Other than that, recently, when you like someone else’s post, the fact that you did it is no longer displayed. Is this also thanks to Elon?,” another user wrote.

Meanwhile, Musk has said that the micro-blogging platform will open source all code used for recommending tweets on March 31.

He tweeted: “Twitter will open source all code used to recommend tweets on March 31.”

“Our ‘algorithm’ is overly complex and not fully understood internally. People will discover many silly things, but we’ll patch issues as soon as they’re found!”

