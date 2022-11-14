Twitter boss Elon Musk announced that the micro-blogging platform will soon allow organisations to identify their associated accounts.

In a tweet, Musk said: “Rolling out soon, Twitter will enable organisations to identify which other Twitter accounts are actually associated with them.”

Several users expressed their thoughts on the post.

While one commented “eventually we’ll be asking, what can’t Twitter do? Looking forward to exciting things”, another user asked: “Will any user be able to create an organisation? Or will Twitter be the arbiter of what constitutes an organisation.”

“Ultimately, I think there is no choice but for Twitter to be the final arbiter, but I’m open to suggestions,” Musk replied.

After facing a barrage of fake profiles with verified badges, Musk recently said that the $8 Blue subscription service, pulled back by the company after facing strong criticism, was likely to be back soon.

The platform had paused its Blue service with verification after facing a slew of criticism recently as people bought the verified badge with Blue service, created fake accounts imitating big brands like Eli Lilly and Mario, and posted false tweets that left several brands embarrassed and had to issue statements.

