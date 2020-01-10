Twitterati amused by meme war ahead of Delhi polls

New Delhi, Jan 13 (IANS) A Twitter war through the use of memes based on movie scenes and ingenious use of old advertisements by different parties ahead of the Delhi Assembly elections is amusing the netizens.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has made clever use of an old Ambuja Cement ad for the party’s re-election campaign, wherein the families of two brothers — shown as the Congress and the BJP — living in adjoining houses are prevented from uniting by an unbreakable wall represented by “KejriWall”.

Reacting to the ad, one user remarked: “This is quite funny and hence has become quite popular online!”

Another said: “HAHAHAHHAHA. I can’t believe that the AAP is making memes now.”

Another user tweeted: “The wall made with honesty, truth & good intentions never falls. #Kejriwall.”

“We certainly need this kind of creative promotion in India’s elections. KUDOS to the creators. #KejriWALL #AAP,” wrote another user.

A netizen posted an ad clip about an exterior emulsion paint, wherein two families talk about the marriage prospects of their children, with the man’s father telling lies about the prospective groom’s educational qualifications.

He wrote: “Now, in response to this, both the Congress and the BJP came up with their own versions! This is what Congress did.” The tagline of the ad was: “Beware of lies of the broom and loot of lotus.”

A netizen posted the cement ad released by the BJP with a twist of his own. He wrote: “And BJP, well, did what BJP does, i.e, the ‘nationalist’ way.” The ad depicts the two families as ‘Tukde Tukde gang’ and ‘AAPiye’ which are prevented from coming together by the BJP’s nationalism wall.

