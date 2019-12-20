Twitterati amused over Ananya Panday’s comment

Mumbai, Jan 1 (IANS) A video clip in which Bollywood actor Chunky Panday’s daughter Ananya Panday talks of her father’s “struggle” and nepotism in the film industry went viral on Twitter, with users posting funny comments over her remark that her father never featured on Karan Johar’s Koffee with Karan as he has never worked in Dharma Production movies.

#KoffeeWithKaran trended as Twitterati made fun of Ananya’s contention.

In the viral clip, after Ananya had explained her family background and her own journey in Bollywood, another panelist remarks: “Jahan hamare sapne poore hote hain vahan inn ka struggle shuru hota hai (her struggle starts where our dreams come true).”

One user said: “Ananya Pandey complaining about nepotism and Sidhant Chaturvedi ending her existence with a one-liner. Look at her reaction LoL.”

The clip got 231.2K views.

Another user said: “Did she just really say that she struggled because her dad wasnat invited to Koffee with Karan…? GIRL WHAT!!!”

A post read: “Ananya Pandey — My dad has gone through so many things, he has never been on ‘Koffee with Karan’. Bade log badi badi struggle (Big people have big big struggles).”

“Koffee with Karan now OFFICIALLY became a barometer for measuring success in Bollywood,” commented a user.

One post read: “Ananya Pandey found not going to Koffee with Karan is a struggle. She may find Nawazuddin Siddiqui holding Poonam Pandey’s umbrella is an easy task.”

Another user remarked: “If you need some motivation for New Year please listen to these inspiring words by Ananya Pandey ji.

“I almost cried for her when she said my dad has never been on Koffee with Karan. Bhagwan itni mushkil life mujhe na dena please (Please, God, do not give me this hard life).”

One user tweeted: “Feeling so bad that despite being an excellent painter, my dad was never called on Koffee with Karan. What a struggle!!”

“Even Robert Downey Jr never went to Koffee with Karan. Poor Robert,” said another user.

